VOSJ Hold Quick Meeting, Approve All Action Items

The Village of South Jacksonville met in relatively quick fashion last night, approving all action items in a little less than 45 minutes. The Village heard the first reading of their tax levy. The proposed increased was approved for 5%. The board place special restrictions on liquor licenses retroactive to November, thus ending a controversy over a new liquor license request at 1724 South Main Street, Suite A. The village set Christmas tree disposal pickup for January 6th. The council approved a $500 donation to the Jacksonville Promise group. David Bye was officially appointed to a 2 year term as Assistant Fire Chief. Little discussion was made on any items as votes were all unanimous. The meeting, which started at 7PM, adjourned by 7:40. The village will next meet in committee of the whole on December 18th. However, the Village will be holding a Public Hearing on December 12th at 6:30PM about a temporary water rate increase to catch the village up on water billing by a single month. That hearing will be followed by a hearing on recreational cannabis sales in the village at 7PM.

