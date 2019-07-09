VOSJ Oil & Chip Program Begins on Thursday

The Village of South Jacksonville will begin rehabbing roads this week. The village’s oil and chip program will take place on Thursday. If rain or weather interrupt the process on Thursday, the rain out day is scheduled for Friday.
Residents are reminded that if they live on the street where this program takes place, there will be no parking on the street. Vehicles will be towed away at the owner’s expense. Oiling and chipping will take place from 11AM until 5PM.
The following streets are scheduled for the program:
Greenwood from Lincoln East
West End of Coronado West
Pendick from Church going West
Village Lane behind Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology on the west side
Intersection of Pennsylvania and South East
South East from Vandalia north
Labor Drive Back road
North end of Magnolia including the cul-de-sac
Willow to the Village’s limits
Southbrook from Route 267 to the cross over
If you have any further questions or concerns, contact John Green at the street department at 245-4803.