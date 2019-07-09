VOSJ Oil & Chip Program Begins on Thursday

The Village of South Jacksonville will begin rehabbing roads this week. The village’s oil and chip program will take place on Thursday. If rain or weather interrupt the process on Thursday, the rain out day is scheduled for Friday.

Residents are reminded that if they live on the street where this program takes place, there will be no parking on the street. Vehicles will be towed away at the owner’s expense. Oiling and chipping will take place from 11AM until 5PM.

The following streets are scheduled for the program:

Greenwood from Lincoln East

West End of Coronado West

Pendick from Church going West

Village Lane behind Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology on the west side

Intersection of Pennsylvania and South East

South East from Vandalia north

Labor Drive Back road

North end of Magnolia including the cul-de-sac

Willow to the Village’s limits

Southbrook from Route 267 to the cross over

If you have any further questions or concerns, contact John Green at the street department at 245-4803.