VOSJ Water Plant Struck By Lightning

The Village of South Jacksonville is getting water from an alternative water source this morning. Mayor Harry Jennings alerted the public at approximately 8AM this morning via his Facebook page that the village’s water treatment plant was struck by lightning.

Jennings explained via text message to WLDS/WEAI News that the plant’s computer system had suffered damage and was not operational. The village is currently looking for an emergency technician to come back and restart the system.

The village will be purchasing water from the City of Jacksonville for the time being. This has caused the water toy in Godfrey Park to be shut down until further notice. WLDS/WEAI News will provide further updates as they become available.