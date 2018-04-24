“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to bring the mission to end Sexual Violence worldwide to the spotlight

In ancient times, men, not women, typically wore high heels.

In today’s society, the idea of high heels is commonly defined as feminine, but one local group is hosting a unique event to highlight the fight against a monstrous thing that happens to women every day. The “Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” event will be held today at 5pm as part of the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Prairieland United Way says Time’s Up.



Amy Joy is an Assistant Legal Medical Advocate for Assault Victims with the Prairie Center against Sexual Assault and the Morgan County Sexual Assault Response Team. Joy speaks more regarding this afternoon’s event.

“Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault is hosting a ‘Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” event. We will start at the Morgan County courthouse and march around the square with a small rally to follow. This event is to raise awareness and to support the survivors of sexual violence. Registration is 5pm in the courthouse parking lot where men will be fitted for shoes. We do have a limited number of t-shirts available, and there is no charge for registration. It truly is a community collaboration to raise awareness, and this community has been so supportive. From Passavant Area Hospital to the Jacksonville Police Department, just to name a few. We can’t thank you enough for your support and for all you do for our community.”



Joy recalls a certain beautiful moment at last week’s “Walk a Mile” event held in Springfield.

“We just did the one in Springfield last Saturday, and one of the speakers, he got up and he’s like, ‘Wow.’ He says, ‘I am completely moved. I don’t know how people get through this.”



Joy relays the mission of the international fight against sexual assault, as well as the generosity of one local business owner and what he is contributing to those who march.

“Each step is a step closer to meeting our overall goal, which is to put an end to sexual violence one and for all, not only in our great community but communities around the world. After the rally, please join us at Mulligan’s, where Mark Schierl has been so gracious to offer tea and lemonade to the walkers. We hope to see you there, and thank you all for your support.”



The “Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” event begins in the parking lot of the Morgan County courthouse at 5pm.