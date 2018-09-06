Walk Out Of The Darkness – in commemoration of National Suicide Prevention Week

A local group of citizens have joined forces to keep people alive.

The Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a Walk Out Of Darkness event this evening in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Walk Out Of Darkness will be on the Downtown Jacksonville Square. Folks can choose to walk or spectate.

Julia DeGroot serves on the Psychiatric Response team at Memorial Behavioral Health in Jacksonville. She explains the purpose of the Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“The Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition is a small group of community members, and I happen to be a part of that committee. We work to educate and train the public in suicide prevention and intervention. We would love to have more members, so anyone is welcome that can offer their time. This is the fourth year in which the Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold this walk, and we will continue to do so annual during National Suicide Prevention Week for the foreseeable future.”



DeGroot describes the event and this evening’s schedule.

“The event is called ‘Walk Out of the Darkness’ and will be held at 7:30 and runs about an hour, either on the Jacksonville Downtown Square or at the Jacksonville Bowl if there is too much rainfall. We will make the decision as to whether or not to move to the Bowl by approximately 5 p.m.



DeGroot says everyone that attends should wear a lot of purple and teal.

“We wear purple and teal because those are the colors of the Suicide Prevention Ribbon. There is no registration, no signup, absolutely zero fees. We just have a lot of literature and snacks that we want to give to people and bring the community together to show that there is love all around us.”



DeGroot says you can call Memorial Behavioral Health if you have any questions about the walk.



“You can call Memorial Behavioral Health in Jacksonville at 217-245-6126. Today, if you have any questions about the walk, you can ask to speak to Julia.”



The toll-free direct telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. That’s 1-800-273-TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline tele-typewriter number is 1-800-799-4889.

You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by texting START to 741-741.

Also, find lots of information about how to seek help when you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, feelings, or tendencies at these two websites:

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

www.crisistextline.org