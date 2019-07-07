Wall Dogs Return to Repair and Add 1 Mural to Downtown Jacksonville

It’s been 13 year since Jacksonville had new artwork placed on their building. The Wall Dogs, a traveling mural group, is returning to Jacksonville this week to touch up the nearly dozen murals on Jacksonville’s downtown buildings.

The week-long event will begin on Wednesday, but equipment has already begun to arrive. Judy Tighe of the Jacksonville Downtown describes the massive production taking place this week. “Originally, the project was finding ways to dress up plain walls in Jacksonville’s parking lots downtown. The parking lots weren’t going to go away the walls weren’t going to change. Let’s do something to beautify this. Jacksonville’s Main Street Design Committee looked around and by happen stance ran across information about the Wall Dogs. They were kind of a freewheeling bunch, but they are a bit more organized now because they’ve been doing this for so long. The biggest difference this year is that it’s going to cost more money.”

The committee has been doing what they can to bring the Wall Dogs back in recent months. “We’ve doing alot of fundraisers. Scotty DeWolf of Dewolf’s Bed & Breakfast donated a 1979 Mercedes 450SL convertible and so we’ve been selling raffle tickets for that. We’ve had several sponsors who’ve donated money and products to be used for this almost week-long event.” Raffle tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at County Market, Home Girls Boutique, The Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. (both locations), or at the Jacksonville Main Street office.

Tighe said that almost all of the murals in the downtown area will be touched up during the week, with a possible addition being added somewhere. The Wam Bam Mural Jam will start on Wednesday and run until Sunday, capped off by a thank you dinner on Saturday. The send off on Saturday will include an art auction, the Longemeyer Band will perform songs from their new EP, and DeWolf will draw the winner of the Mercedes at 7:30PM.

The project will cost an estimated $700,000 and numerous gallons of paint. Motorists traveling through downtown this week are urged take extra precautions for people entering and leaving the roadway during the painting of the murals. The murals depict portions of Jacksonville’s rich history. According to the Journal Courier, the newest mural will depict Ulysses. S. Grant’s March through Jacksonville during the Civil War.

