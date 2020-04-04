Walmart Begins Limiting the Number of Customers in Stores

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 4, 2020 at 9:42am

You may want to give yourself a little more time if you need to stock up on groceries this weekend.

Walmart announced yesterday the retail chain is taking additional steps to protect customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement on the Walmart Corporate website, beginning today, stores in the U.S. will begin to limit the number of customers who are inside stores.

No more than five customers for each 1,000-square feet at a given time will be allowed inside.

To manage this restriction, officials say that associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door and will direct customers there, where they will be allowed in one-by-one and counted.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be allowed in on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Walmart will also be introducing one-way movement through isles in a number of stores this upcoming week.

Walmart says this is expected to help customers avoid coming into close contact with others.

Customers are being asked to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop.