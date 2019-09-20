Wanted Fugitive Captured in Sangamon County

An ongoing manhunt in Sangamon County is finally over.

At approximately 7:00 am this morning, 28 year old Christopher D. Ettress of Springfield was arrested by U.S. Marshals according to a press release from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

The press release states that Ettress was located in a vehicle on a traffic stop near the intersection of 1st/Lennox St. in Springfield. Information from a Crimestopper’s tip was vital in taking Ettress into custody. He did not resist arrest. The driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning, which is ongoing at this time. It is unknown if that person will face charges.

Ettress has been wanted in connection with a rash of burglaries in northwestern Sangamon County between July 1st and September 9th. Ettress is suspected of committing up to 6 residential burglaries, 6 motor vehicle thefts, and 12 burglaries to motor vehicles.

Ettress was released in May on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from a motor vehicle theft and burglary charges ten years ago.

When Ettress will be arraigned has not been announced as of press time.