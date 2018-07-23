Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant items on city council agenda

Several items pertaining to both the new Water Treatment Plant and Wastewater Treatment Plant make their way onto the agenda for tonight’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

Starting with the workshop session prior to the regular city council meeting, aldermen will discuss a change order for the New Water Treatment Plant Project. They will also discuss an agreement for a bio solids management program at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and lime residuals management program at the Water Treatment Plant. Both of these discussions will take place under the Utility Committee Report, along with a discussion regarding the purchase of two trucks to replace trucks 1 and 10 for service reps.

On the consent agenda for tonight, under Finance/IT and Personnel, aldermen will vote on a resolution to approve an agreement with Khamma Group, LLC for Information Technology Consulting, Network Administration and Technical Support for Local and Wide-Area Networks.

Also on the agenda, aldermen will review and vote on the second reading of an ordinance providing for the regulation and application for Small Cell Wireless Facilities.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building..