Watkins Custody Battle Ending?

A hearing is scheduled next month in Virginia where an 11-year-old girl may finally get a permanent home in an ongoing custody battle in Cass County court.

The State Journal Register reported circuit judge Bob Hardwick junior scheduled an October 26th hearing to decide whether 11-year-old Sidney Watkins should be placed in permanent guardianship with her paternal aunt and uncle.

Cass County state’s attorney John Alvarez said he officially asked the court for the permanent placement based on what Sidney Watkins wants.

The placement of Watkins has been at the center of an eight year custody battle. Sidney’s mother, Jennifer, has been fighting the custody battle with Dale and Penny Watkins.

Judge Hardwick says the October 26th hearing will likely be heard in his chambers.

The custody battle dates back to November of 2008 when Sidney’s father, Steven was murdered by Jennifer’s grandmother, Shirley Skinner. She is serving a 55 year prison sentence for the murder.

