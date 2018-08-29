Waverly man accused of murdering wife, unborn child, still unfit to stand trial

The Waverly man accused of murdering his wife and unborn child is still deemed unfit to stand trial following yesterday’s hearing.

Thirty-four year old Nathan Henson, of Waverly, remains at an Illinois Department of Human Services’ mental health facility in Chester, Illinois and did not appear in front of the Morgan County court yesterday for his scheduled status hearing. However, Public Defender Tom Piper appeared on his behalf, and Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll appeared for the prosecution.

With Henson still being examined to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial, the court received the latest report from the Illinois Department of Human Services, which says they believe Henson to still be unfit.

Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif noted some inconsistencies that he had found within the report, and asked Attorney Piper to have some of those issues clarified by the Department of Human Services.

With Henson still not deemed mentally fit to stand trial, Judge Reif determined that there should be more time between now and his next court appearance. Henson’s next court date was set for December 4th at 1:30 p.m.