Waverly man arrested in connection to alleged vehicle thefts

A Waverly man is in custody following his arrest for alleged incidents involving thefts of multiple vehicles.

While authorities are limited as to what information can be disclosed at this time, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen motor vehicle from Franklin yesterday morning. Preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe that 32-year Nathan Henson, of Waverly, may have been responsible.

Yesterday afternoon, WLDS-WEAI received reports from Jacksonville Police of a pickup truck stolen near Modern Smoke Shop at the corner of Lincoln and Morton in Jacksonville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, officers believe Henson could also be involved in the theft of the aforementioned truck.

According the Sheriff’s Department, an officer spotted Henson inside of the stolen Maroon Ford F-150 from Jacksonville at approximately 5:15 p.m. After a short pursuit, Henson was arrested in Waverly by Morgan County Deputies for aggravated fleeing or eluding, theft, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.

Authorities say Henson was then transported to Passavant Area Hospital for treatment and that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are conducting an ongoing investigation.