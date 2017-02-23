Waverly Man Sentenced to 13 Years in the IDOC

A Waverly man will likely spend the close to a decade behind bars after his sentencing in Morgan County court earlier this week.

Thirty-five year old Hugh Kearse, of Waverly, was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated battery.

According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, on October 28, 2016, an officer of the Waverly Police Department responded to a call regarding an incident of domestic battery.

Once on scene, the officer spoke with a female who indicated that Kearse had caused her injuries. Noll says the officer then interviewed Kearse, who was relatively combative and uncooperative.

“The officer then went to place Mr. Kearse under arrest for both resisting and domestic battery. When the officer went to place handcuffs on the defendant, the defendant then allowed the officer to cuff one arm and then pulled away from the officer, and with the cuff still on his arm, struck the officer in the head a few times, which ultimately led to the officer receiving nine stitches in his ear,” explains Noll.

Noll explains the reasoning behind the lengthy sentence given to Kearse.

“The injuries were relatively significant. The thirteen-year sentence was mainly due to the facts of the case and the defendant’s criminal history. He had prior trips to the Department of Corrections and quite a few felony convictions,” says Noll.

Noll says it’s unfortunate that a police officer sustained injuries, though he hopes this case deters others from committing acts of violence against police.