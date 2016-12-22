WCMT’s Providing Holiday Weekend Safe Rides With Help from Don’s Place

By Blake Schnitker on December 22 at 7:46am

West Central Mass Transit is teaming up with a local bar to provide safe transportation during the upcoming holiday weekends.

Don’s Place in Jacksonville has joined forces with the transportation service to help bring back the Safe Ride program.

In a statement from West Central Mass Transit Executive Director Jean Jumper, holiday hour transportation has been made possible through a generous donation from Don’s Place.

Jumper thanked Don’s Place owner Dan Kindred for recognizing the community need and helping to underwrite the cost of providing service for the next two weekends.

Safe Ride will run through the following Holiday Weekends:

Friday, December 23rd, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday, December 24th, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 30th, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday, December 31st, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday, January 1st, 2017 from noon to 3 a.m.

Safe Rides are $2 per person, per ride, with destination and pick up addresses limited to the Jacksonville/South Jacksonville City Limits. Reservations can be made by calling West Central Mass Transit District at 245-2900.