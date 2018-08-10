WEAI’s own Alexa in the Morning voted 2018 “Best Radio Personality”

One of WEAI’s own has been chosen as the area’s Best Radio Personality for her daily work on the morning airwaves.

Listeners from throughout west central Illinois have been waking up to the sounds of Alexa in the morning for several years now, and the morning grinds are paying off, as WEAI’s own Alexa Brickey has been named the Best Radio Personality for 2018 by the Jacksonville Journal Courier’s 22ns annual Reader’s Choice Contest.

Starting as “Intern Alexa” in the summer of 2015, Brickey has been waking up listeners in Jacksonville and the surrounding area with the latest in music, sports, celebrity news and much more for around three years. Brickey credits a number of co-workers she’s learned from here at WLDS/WEAI for helping her develop her on-air personality.

The credit doesn’t end with the on-air personalities either. Brickey says she wouldn’t be in the position she is today without the support from the station’s higher-ups.

As for the future, Brickey says she hopes to use her radio platform as a way to create a larger impact in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

Hear Alexa in the morning every morning on WEAI 107.1 FM from 6 to 9 a.m.