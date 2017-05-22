Wear of Hillview Killed in Greene Accident

By Gary Scott on May 22 at 12:17pm

A Greene County man was killed in a two vehicle accident on US 67 north Carrollton last night in Greene County.

State police identified the person killed in the accident as 68-year-old Robert Wear of Hillview.

Police say Wear was northbound about 5:15 PM on a motorcycle when state police say he crossed the center line for no apparent reason.

The motorcycle struck the side of a van driven by Matthew Humphrey of Greenfield.

Police say Wear was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.

Humphrey and members of his family were not hurt.

The accident shut down 67 for about 5 and a half hours.

State police were helped at the scene by police and fire departments from White Hall, Roodhouse and Carrollton, as well as deputies from Greene County.