Wednesday, July 24 is Speed Awareness Day

Wednesday is Speed Awareness Day in Illinois. A day to remind the public about the dangers of driving too fast. 42% of traffic fatalities in Illinois were caused by speed in 2017. State troopers are increasing patrols for the day in hopes of drawing attention to the public.

Lou Jogmen with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police says ignoring the speed limit has become all too common.

“There is no question that speeds have been creeping up over the years. A while back when law enforcement pulled someone over, they said they were only doing five miles over the speed limit. Then it became 10, then it became 15 and today, we regularly see motorists doing 20 miles or more over the posted limit. While cars have become safer, our roadways are not capable of supporting the higher speeds.”

Officials say the probability of death or serious injury in a crash doubles for every 10 miles over 50 miles per hour. Illinois State police lieutenant colonel David Byrd says driving at high rates of speed ups the chances of being seriously injured or killed in a crash.

“Motorists who speed put themselves and others in an increased risk of being involved in a crash and possibly being injured or killed. Pleased remember we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times.”

Officials say there is another reason to slow down. Speeding on the highway can lower fuel efficiency by 33%.