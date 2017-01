By Gary Scott on January 14 at 12:45pm

First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville is cancelling Sunday school, church service and youth group this weekend.

The Elks Hoop Shoot has been re- set for Monday at 6:30 at the JHS Bowl .

All CS 8 games today have been postponed.

Winchester Invitational Tournament will be held Monday at 9 AM STARTING with 5th place games.

All Catholic masses in Beardstown, Virginia and Arenzville have been cancelled this weekend.