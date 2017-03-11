Wells Center closing its doors after nearly 50 years of operation

A long-standing local facility helping patients battle drug, alcohol and substance abuse is closing after nearly fifty years of operation.

The Wells Center in Jacksonville will close its doors the first week of April due to lack of funding, according to a press release sent out by Executive Director Bruce Carter.

Established in 1968, the Wells Center has served residents of Jacksonville and the surrounding area with overcoming drug and alcohol addiction for more than four decades.

Carter says in the press release that “the Board of Directors has voted to proceed towards discontinuing services and operations of the Wells Center.” As Illinois continues its squabble over state budget issues, Carter cites a lack of funding and ongoing challenges with cash flow as factors that led to the decision.

As for the future, Carter says in the statement, “Although needed in our community more than ever, in the future services like those provided at the Wells Center are going to be provided by organizations that partner with other health care providers, or are partnered with other larger organizations.”