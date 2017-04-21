Wells Center officially announces closure

A local drug abuse treatment facility is announcing that it will officially close the first week of May.

In a statement released today, Wells Center Executive Director Bruce Carter announced that “having explored possible alternatives that may have allowed the Wells Center to remain open, the Center administration and board have made the difficult decision that the Center wil have to close and cease operations.”

Carter went on to say that he anticipates the first week of May as the date for when the Wells Center will discontinue services.

WLDS-WEAI News hopes to speak with Carter about the closure and will provide any additional information as it becomes available.