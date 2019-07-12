West Central Illinois Counties among the under Poverty Warning

West Central Illinois is seeing an uptick on poverty according to a non-profit group that tracks statistics on the subject. The Heartland Alliance, a non-profit organization that fights and tracks poverty nationwide started by Jane Addams in Chicago in the 1880s, says that West Central Illinois along with Southern Illinois has the most counties that are under poverty warning.

14 counties made the severe warning for poverty in the state this year – 4 of those counties reside in West Central Illinois: Greene, Macoupin, Pike, and Cass. Of the state’s 102 counties, 67 are on the watch list, including Morgan and Scott. According to last year’s list, that number has risen by 15 from 2018. The report looks at indicators on poverty, unemployment, teen birth rate, and high school graduation rates to determine which locations receive the watch or warning ratings.

According to Illinois NPR, Illinois’ recent poverty rates that are culled from U.S. Census data are higher now than they were before the Great Recession of 2007 and 2008. The report further corroborates the financial position that young people face in Central Illinois posted by the Economic Innovation Group study that WLDS-WEAI News reported on July 2nd. Poverty and lack of economic opportunities continue to be a source of distress that local officials and business face in the future of rural communities.