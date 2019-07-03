West Central Illinois part of Distressed Economic Communities in the U.S.

A national study says that young people in West Central Illinois are in a “Catch 22” economically. The Economic Innovation Group released a study done in October 2018 and reported to national media outlets showing that the region is one of several rural communities east of the Mississippi that are in distress economically and educationally.

The EIG report looked at 99% of the U.S. Population and used seven criteria for showing distress scores around the nation. The report looked at a zip code’s educational attainment, housing vacancy, unemployment level, poverty rate, median income, and the number of job and business changes in the area. The Deep South and rural areas were among the regions with the most distress in the United States. West Central and Southeastern Illinois were some of the most distressed places to live in the Midwest according to scores on the report.

According to EIG officials, parts of rural America are never expected to recover from the Great Recession that occurred in the early 2000s. Low-wage blue collar jobs, student loan debts, low education attainment, and lack of jobs in general were some of the symptoms that the report pointed out for highly distressed areas. Lack of manufacturing and opportunity, according to the report, are causing young people under 40 to flee rural areas for greater opportunity and better job security in more urban and suburban communities.



You can read the full report here.

