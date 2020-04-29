West Central Mass Transit to Require Masks Starting Friday

The West Central Mass Transit District has announced beginning May 1st all customers of public transportation over age 2 will be required to wear facial coverings while on their vehicles.

The mandate, announced last week by Governor J.B. Pritzker, requires that a mask which covers the nose and mouth area be worn while on the vehicles to protect employees and other riders during this pandemic.

Kevin Tavender, Safety and Security Manager of West Central Mass Transit District says that masks do not have to meet medical standards, and can be cloth or paper but must cover the nose and mouth and be worn at all times while on the vehicle.

“Masks can be something as simple as a scarf wrapped around the head covering the nose and mouth, or a handkerchief could do the same thing.”

Tavender says drivers have been provided personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective barriers, and have been instructed to only allow passengers on the vehicle who are wearing masks.

Tavender went on to report that since late March the vehicles have gone through multi-day sanitation cycles while drivers’ physical health is being closely monitored.

Executive Director Jean Jumper says “The safety of our drivers and our customers is our top priority”.