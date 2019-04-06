West Nile Virus Hunt Begins Soon in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Department will begin offering mosquito spraying for standing bodies of water next month.

The head of the battle against the West Nile virus in Morgan County, Cameron Morford, says the spraying and application program usually begins in mid May.

West Nile is commonly spread by mosquitos, which breed in standing water.

Morford says a phone call to the health department at 245-5111 alerts his office to make the application to any larger body of stagnant water.

Morford says he had his first case of West Nile popping up in one of the mosquitos he trapped in Morgan County last year. Morford has been with the health department for 5 years.

Morford says eliminating the breeding ground is the key.

Morford urges people to dump standing water from small containers such as tires, and bird baths. He also asks people who find dead birds with no known cause of death to report them to the health department. The number is 245-5111.

