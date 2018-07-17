Western half of Illinois rainier than East, corn and soybeans steadily progressing

The western half of Illinois got more rain than average in the 28th week of the year, while the eastern half of the state was somewhat below par for precipitation. Temperature patterns somewhat mirrored this, with the western half of Illinois at two full degrees above normal and the eastern side only one degree above normal on average. The USDA is reporting that 80 percent of last week was deemed suitable for fieldwork, at 5.6 days. The State of Illinois as a whole had an average temperature just less than 78 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal, and averaged an inch of rain, approximately one-sixth of an inch above par.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener has the latest update for corn and soybeans.

“The Illinois corn crop is now silking on 93 percent of planted acres. That compares to 59 percent one year ago and 57 percent for the 5 year average. Seven percent of acres have reached the dough stage. The condition of the corn crop was rated 6 percent very poor to poor, 14 percent fair, and 80 percent good to excellent, a little worse than one week ago.

“79 percent of planted soybean acres are now blooming. That compares to 52 percent one year ago and 48 percent normally. 44 percent of acres are setting pods, compared to 11 percent normally. The condition of the soybean crop was rated 7 percent very poor to poor, 20 percent fair, and 73 percent good to excellent, slightly better than one week ago.”



Schleusener also says that the third cutting of alfalfa hay has begun and pasture conditions continue to slightly decline. Also, winter wheat harvest is now 97 percent finished.

“The second cutting of alfalfa hay is now 79 percent finished, compared to 67 percent for the 5 year average. The third cutting of alfalfa hay is now three percent finished. 38 percent of sorghum acres have headed, compared to 15 percent normally. Pasture conditions were rated 15 percent very poor to poor, 28 percent fair, and 57 percent good to excellent, a little worse than one week ago.”



The West Southwest District last week was one of the hottest districts in the state on average, with a final measurement just shy of 80 degrees. That 80 degree average is two and-a-half degrees above par for the 28th week of the year. The local district also received just over one inch of precipitation, two tenths of an inch of rain above the recorded average.

Schleusener offers last week’s field ratings for topsoil moisture supply.

“Topsoil moisture supplies dried up a little, and are now rated 7 percent very short, 15 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.”



Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6 percent very short, 18 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus, considerably drier than one week ago.