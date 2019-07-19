Western Portion of I-72 in Pike County To Close Briefly Monday

A main interstate highway will have lanes closing in Pike County this week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the ramp from eastbound Interstate 72 to northbound Interstate 172 (exit 4) will close Monday, July 22.

The closure is necessary for crews to resurface the ramp and will begin at 9 a.m. Work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. The posted detour will direct motorists to I-72 exit 10 at Hull, where they can exit, cross over and re-enter I-72 westbound to get to I-172.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.