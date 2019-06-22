Wet Weather Causing Flash Flooding on Interstates

Wet weather has caused severe flash flooding throughout the Eastern portions of the WLDS/WEAI listening area late Friday night and on into Saturday morning. Portions of I-72 eastbound into Springfield were closed due to 10-12 inches of water on the roadway. Traffic was diverted at several eastbound exits to keep motorists away from the water in those areas. The Stevenson ramp on I-55 northbound into Springfield and the Route 29 southbound ramp onto I-55 were still closed in the late morning due to flash flooding and standing water.

One Springfield motorist had to be rescued from floodwaters after less than a foot of rain swept him away from the highway in the early morning hours Saturday by Springfield Fire Department Rescue. More rain is expected in the evening today on into Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, rain isn’t supposed to clear out of the forecast until Tuesday.