The month just ended may go down in the books as the wettest August ever in Jacksonville.

Rainfall for last month came in at just under 9 and 3 tenths inches. That’s nearly six inches more than normal.

It also makes August 2018 as the wettest August on record. The previous record was 8 and a half inches in August of 1956.

It comes on the heels of a wet July, at 5 and a tenth inches, and a drier than normal June at 2.8 inches.

That brings the three month total for the summer months here in Jacksonville to 17 and a quarter inches of rainfall. Normal rainfall for the three month period is 11 and a quarter inches. To put that in perspective, the difference between what we had and what we normally get is about a month and a half worth of normal summer rainfall in Jacksonville.

Rainfall for the year is now at just under 37 and a half inches. Normally by this date, precipitation is at 25 and 7 tenths inches. A year ago, the rainfall and precipitation total for the first eight months here was 21 and a third inches.

The figures are based on the numbers collected here at an official National Weather Service reporting station at WLDS-WEAI. The records here date back to the late 1920s.

