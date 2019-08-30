Whirlpool Cooktops Turning on by Themselves- Recall Issued

Whirlpool has issued a recall on glass cook tops after receiving reports they can turn on by themselves.

Over 26,000 of the radiant and downdraft radiant models are being recalled, all having been sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand names, and all came with touch control features.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have also been reported.

The cooktops were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019, and were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online outlets.

The CPSP urges consumers to immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. And when not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. And keep flammable materials or empty cookware away from the unit.

You can find a complete list of the recalled unit model numbers on the CPSP website. A link to this site is available at the bottom of this article on WLDS/WEAI News.com

The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the unit.