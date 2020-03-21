White Extends Office Closures, Including Driver Services Facilities, Through April 7

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will extend their closures to the public through April 7th due to the “shelter in place” directive by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended for the duration of the disaster proclaimed by Governor Pritzker and 30 days after the disaster ends.

White has reminded residents that some transactions can take place online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Online services include:

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

renewing a vehicle registration;

obtaining a driver record abstract;

renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;

filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;

customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White said that his office will continue to monitor the state’s situation and it will continue to influence the reopening of offices and the Driver Services facilities.