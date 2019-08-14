White Hall Man Facing Possible Jail Time For Sex Abuse Charges

A White Hall man will be seeing his first day in court this month for sexually abusing two children. The Journal Courier reports that 38 year old Jerry D. Poland Jr. will have a preliminary hearing on August 28th in connection to his arrest earlier this month by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Poland has been charged with 6 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of two children under the age of 13 between August and December 2017 on three separate occasions. The Class X felonies carry a mandatory prison sentences of 6 to 30 years in the Department of Corrections if found guilty. Poland has been provided a public defender in the case. He remains held at the Greene County Jail on $75,000 bond.

