White Hall man reportedly cuts and batters female relative, flees from police before his arrest Friday

It took law enforcement officers in Greene County less than a day to apprehend a man from White Hall who was fleeing from police last week after apparently causing a person harm

A press release from Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen detailed the investigation.

Last Thursday evening, the 4th at about 9, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies & White Hall Police began a joint investigation into a complaint that 42 year old Joshua C. Pollard had driven a female family member from her residence in Carrollton to White Hall, where he then refused to let the family member out of the vehicle in White Hall, and transported her from White Hall to areas of rural Greene County. It is also believed that Pollard also drove to areas in Scott, Pike and Calhoun counties, before returning back to Greene County.

Pollard is then alleged to have used a knife to cut the family member, and then later he is believed to have stopped at his residence in White Hall, where he took the family member to his residence and battered her with a ball bat. He eventually left her at her residence in Carrollton. The victim then sought medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement were then alerted. In early morning hours of April 5th, while law enforcement met with the victim, a residential fire was reported at the Pollard residence in White Hall. The White Hall Fire Department responded. Attempts to locate Pollard were unsuccessful.

Later in the day of April 5th, the information was presented to the Greene County States Attorney’s office, where a warrant of arrest was issued for Pollard for charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Restraint. At around 6:30 pm, a White Hall Police Officer spotted Pollard in his vehicle, and attempted to stop him. Pollard then failed to stop, and left White Hall traveling west towards Hillview. Pollard reached high speeds during his attempt to flee from law enforcement.

Roodhouse Police Officers also assisted in the pursuit, and Pollard lost control of his vehicle and it went into a field, just east of Hillview. He then reportedly collided with a squad car from the Roodhouse Police Department while attempting to get back onto the roadway.

Pollard was then arrested without further incident. No law enforcement officers were injured during the pursuit or crash. Pollard was taken to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton where he was checked out and released. He was then transported to the Greene County Jail, where he was lodged and is currently in custody. Bond on the original warrant is $60,000. Pollard also faces additional charges of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, Reckless Driving and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

An investigation will continue, and reports will be filed with Scott, Pike and Calhoun counties upon conclusion of the investigation. Additional charges are possible against Pollard.