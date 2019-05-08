White Hall man sentenced to 4 years in the DOC for failure to register as a sex offender

By Anthony Engle on May 8 at 12:49pm

A White Hall man has been sentenced to serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

42 year old Stephen M. Holland, of White Hall, pleaded guilty to one count information in Morgan County court Wednesday and was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Holland was sentenced on a Class 2 felony for failure to register as a sex offender. He also had a Class 3 felony charge for possession of meth, which was dismissed pursuant to the plea deal.

Stephen Holland was sentenced to 180 days in jail in the year 2000 after probation was revoked for engaging in sexual acts with a person between the ages of 13 and 17. There is also a clarification that Holland was less than 5 years older than the person with whom he engaged in sexual contact.

Holland was first sentenced for violating sex offender registration in 2001, when he received a deal that allowed no jail time served as good time credit was applied for previous jail time.

Holland has been sentenced to serve time in the Department of Corrections twice in Greene County court.

In 2007, he was sentenced to a year in the DOC for failure to report a change of address.

In 2015, Holland was sentenced to 18 months in the DOC for being a registered sex offender living within 500 feet of a school building or the real property comprising any school in which persons under the age of 18 attend.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll details the course of Holland pleading guilty.

“Stephen Holland pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections followed by 2 years parole. Generally, unlawful failure to register as a sex offender is a Class 3 felony. However, he has a prior conviction, so it was elevated to a Class 2 felony. Sentencing range was 3 to 7 years DOC, followed by 2 years parole.”

Holland was initially sentenced in 1998 to probation in Morgan County court at the age of 21.