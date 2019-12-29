White Oaks Mall Has Shooting Incident

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired outside of White Oaks Mall in Springfield earlier this evening.

Springfield police responded to reports of shots fired near the entrance to Glow Golf on the mall’s southwest end at around 5:55 p.m, according to a report by the State Journal Register.

The suspect reportedly fled into the mall before being taken into custody without incident on the second level of Macy’s. There were no reported injuries. The mall reopened once the scene was secure.

The incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police.