Williamson Funeral Home hosts Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving

Dozens of residents from Jacksonville and the surrounding area participated in a day of giving for area Veterans yesterday.

Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville played host to an Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving yesterday at their local facility from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. where they collected monetary donations to the veteran Combined Ceremonial Team Honor Guard volunteers. With ongoing expenses involved in the outfitting of the guard and covering various travel expenses, Operation Honor Guard provides charitable assistance to conduct military funerals for veterans and service members. Donations from yesterday’s event will go towards the local honor guard to help cover these continued expenses.

Williamson Funeral Home President Greg May says yesterday’s turnout was outstanding, and that the campaign received nearly twice the amount of donations that they’d set as this year’s goal.

May says Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving originated at one of the Williamson Funeral Home branches in eastern Illinois.

As for the importance of yesterday’s event, May says that providing special funeral services for veterans and service members is extremely important to the local funeral home.

Operation Honor Guard helped as many as 40 honor guard details in central Illinois last year. Military funerals in Jacksonville and the surrounding area have an average of at least 12 Honor Guard members at each ceremony.