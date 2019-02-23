Winchester dessert auction to help fund area Honor Flight programs

A fundraiser in Winchester is raising money for a group that works to help veterans find peace.

The 2nd Annual Honor Flight Soup, Supper, and Silent Dessert Auction will be held Sunday afternoon from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Nimrod Funk Building in Winchester. Chili and potato soup will be served, as well as hot dogs and Texas cake.



Pam Hembrough is with the Neighborhood Guys and Gals 4-H club, the group that is sponsoring the event and serving the meal. Hembrough explains the work of Honor Flight.

“The Honor Flight programs works to take veterans on trips to Washington, D.C. free of charge and allow them to visit the war memorials in the nation’s capital. When they fly back, there is a mail call given to each veteran with messages of gratefulness for their service. When they arrive home, a welcoming party awaits them to greet each and every veteran back to their home community.”

Hembrough describes the Neighborhood Guys and Gals 4-H club and how it started.

“The Neighborhood Guys and Gals 4-H club has been in existence for over 75 years. We have a group of about 28 or so 4-H-ers that are in our club from the various communities. We also have a little Cloverbud club and we do a lot of community service projects throughout the year. We’re very excited to be offering this program.”



Hembrough says last year was a success, so the Neighborhood Guys and Gals are back at it again.

“Last year was our first attempt, and we were able to give a little over $1,000 to each of the two area Honor Flight hubs. It’s an idea that came out of some of our planning sessions, particularly with our older 4-Hers that decided they wanted to do something for our community and for our veterans.”

The Great River Honor Flight serves Quincy, and the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is in Springfield. For more information or to register a dessert, call Pam Hembrough at 473-6427.