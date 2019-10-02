Winchester Native Promoted to Major General

A Winchester native has been promoted to the rank of major general in the United States Army National Guard. Brigadier General Tim C. Lawson, who has been overseeing operations at the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado has received his second promotion in three years in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Lawson has been a part of the military since 1988. He has served overseas in Germany, Kuwait, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia including being a veteran of Desert Storm. He’s received nearly 2 dozens citations and medals for his service.

Within his current capacity, Lawson oversees all operations within Space and Missile Defense Command. This includes oversight of two brigades, an Army astronaut detachment, satellite communications system experts, joint friendly forces tracking, radar support to space and intelligence operations and the operational command post when activated. Lawson had previously been promoted to a brigadier general in June 2017.

Lawson currently lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his wife Connie.