Winchester Old School Museum welcome state archeologists for event next month

Think you may have an interesting artifact sitting around the house? Next month you can see what it may actually be.

The Old School Museum in Winchester is hosting an event on July 5th where two local archaeologists will be identifying items brought into the museum by the public.

The two archeologists are David Nolan of Jacksonville and Rob Hickson, a resident of Kampsville. Nolan and Hickson both work at the Western Illinois Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois where Nolan is the coordinator and Hickson is the assistant coordinator.

Nolan and Hickson have had many archaeological finds over the past 20 years in Central Illinois, and Nolan has even co-authored a book entitled “Projectile Points and the Illinois Landscape: People, Time, and Place.”

Attendees at the event can bring two or three items for Nolan and Hickson to identify, such as pottery, bottles, and arrowheads.

The event will be held at the Old School Museum at 110 East Cherry Street in Winchester on July 5th. The event begins at 7:30 PM. There is no cost to attend, and all are welcome.