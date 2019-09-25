Winchester Pool Receives OSLAD Grant to Upgrade Pool

A Scott County Community will have a new look at their pool next summer. The Winchester City Council approved plans to renovate the bath house and filter house at the community pool. The city received a 50% grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. The work has been priced at $670,000. The grant will cover $335,000.

Mayor Rex McIntire hopes that the city can begin construction this Fall.

The grant will cover new piping and filter equipment in the filter house and the bath house will include a new family restroom. The feature will allow families with small children to stay together in order to get children ready for swimming activities.

Benton & Associates of Jacksonville was in charge of the design plans of the new facilities. The floor plans upgrades the size of the bath house from 1500 feet to 2300. The current plumbing at the bathhouse is within the walls, making it harder for the pool to winterize each year, and it’s also original to the building dating back to 1964.

The renovations will make things easier to winterize and operate. McIntire said the current facilities cost the city money with constant maintenance.

McIntire hopes that construction will be complete by May next year when the pool season opens.