Winchester & Roodhouse Fire Departments to provide service for Manchester

The Village of Manchester will now receive fire protection from the departments of Winchester and Roodhouse following the closure of their own department in January.

Like many other smaller area towns, Manchester’s now-defunct fire department consisted of volunteers. Once the number of those volunteers began to shrink, the department shut down.

Winchester Fire Chief Paul Rueter says there’s been a longstanding relationship between his department and the village of Manchester.

“Before Manchester had a fire department, we serviced the area. When they got their grant to buy their equipment, they came to us and wanted to know if we would let them have their city so they could have their own department. We told them that if it ever didn’t work out, we would like to have that area back because it is in Scott County. As time went on and they closed their department, we got the call to come back,” says Rueter.

Rueter explains how the Roodhouse Fire Department also got involved with providing fire protection for Manchester area.

“(Roodhouse) is about seven or five miles away and we’re about twelve miles away. Usually when we’re that far out, we call in mutual aid anyway. We’ve always had a mutual aid agreement that anything on (county) boundary lines, we call in the next fire department with us and it makes it a lot handier,” says Rueter.

Emergency 911 calls from Manchester regarding fires will be sent directly to Winchester Dispatch Center and Winchester Fire will respond first, followed by Roodhouse Fire.

Rueter says the transition will hardly have any effect of Manchester residents.

“Really it’s nothing new to them because before they had a department we covered (the area) anyway. The way it’s always been, if Manchester Fire had a fire, we were simultaneously called and went to back them up, so they’re used to us being there. It’s a win-win situation for everybody, it’s all about protecting personal property and saving lives, that’s what we’re there for, and it works out good,” explains Rueter.

While the Winchester and Roodhouse Fire Departments have had an unofficial agreement for several years, Rueter is in the process of producing a formal mutual aid agreement.