Winchester School District has no set superintendent for Fiscal Year 2020

After 11 years, the superintendent of Winchester School District has completed his collection of the ceremonial 35 years in education.

David Roberts officially announced his decision to retire to the CUSD 1 Board of Education in May.

Roberts is leaving the district, but not in any sort of hurry. He recently posted an extensive update in his most recent monthly newsletter regarding structural security and maintenance for buildings and district property. This included a new slab of concrete for an outside playground, gymnasium improvements and beautification at Winchester Grade School, as well as some stalled improvements at Winchester High School.

Roberts explains that, though he has not spent 35 years in Teacher Retirement System-affiliated schools, the time was now for his decision to retire.

Roberts says that he will absorb and embrace all the experiences of his final year with the Winchester School District, but the board needs this time to make sure all potential candidates are properly vetted.

Roberts also mentions that a somewhat familiar face to the Winchester School District, technology coordinator Norvin Adams, will expand his reach of influence to help students in the upcoming years.

A special Board meeting has been scheduled to take place a few hours after the first day of school for Winchester School District students concludes on Friday, August 17th. New matters of employment for Fiscal Year 2019 and Superintendent search update for Fiscal Year 2020 can be expected at this meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.