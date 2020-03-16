Winchester School District Having Daily Meal Pickup, Academic Packets Pick Up Today

Winchester School District will have daily meal pick up for students between 11AM-Noon Monday through Friday during the mandated school closures. Parents will be able to pick up academic engagement packets between 5-6PM today at Winchester Grade School.

Grade school students will not have access to their desks or lockers. Student medication will be bagged by the school nurse and available for pick up today. High school students will be able to access lockers when guided by staff from a designated entrance.

If parents are unable to pick up academic packets or meals during the designated hours, they need to contact the school offices between 10AM-Noon each weekday or email the building principal to set up an appointment.

Meals will be grab & go curbside service at Winchester Grade School at the cafeteria entrance doors. Meals will include that day’s lunch and next day’s breakfast according to the school’s calendar. Breakfast will consist of dry goods like cereal, pop tarts, danish, and peanut butter & jelly sandwiches and lunches will follow the regular menu as much as possible. While the district prefers the student to be present for meal pick up, it is not a requirement.

If you have any further questions, you can contact the district office at 217-742-3175.