Winchester stabbing believed to be an incident of self-defense

The stabbing incident in Winchester last week has been preliminarily defined as an act of self-defense by the Scott County State’s Attorney.

Illinois State Police have been investigating an alleged stabbing incident that took place last Tuesday, March 5th, at the Pitt Stop restaurant in Winchester. According to a press release, Scott County State’s Attorney Michael Hill has made a preliminary determination that the act was the result of self-defense.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 39-year old Matthew Richardson, of Springfield, for alleged domestic battery and violating an order of protection. Richardson was arrested Friday after being released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained during the course of the alleged stabbing incident. State’s Attorney Hill says that, based on the investigation so far, Richardson is believed to have been the “primary aggressor” in an altercation that involved two other individuals, one of whom Richardson had been ordered not to contact.

While he says that there is not much information being disclosed at this time and that he has yet to receive any police reports, Hill explains his understanding of what took place.

“My understanding is there was an altercation that involved (Matthew Richardson, Jason Pittman and Jaime Tucker) and that during the altercation, Mr. Pittman was defending himself and (Tucker), and Mr. Richardson ended up being stabbed in the abdomen,” says Hill.

Hill says it is somewhat common for law enforcement to take their time with these types of police reports.

“It’s not unusual, especially in a case like this, for law enforcement to take a little bit to get the reports compiled. They’ve had a lot of work to do on this. So it’s not out of the ordinary that I don’t have reports yet,” Hill explains.

The two other individuals believed to have been involved in the alleged incident are Jason Pittman, who is alleged to have defended himself against Richardson, and Jaime Tucker, who was protected by an active order of protection against Richardson filed in Brown County court.