Winchester Teen Arrested for Pike County School Threat

Pittsfield Police arrested a 20 year old Winchester man on Monday on disorderly conduct charges after he reportedly threatened a group of Pikeland School District students with a gun on a social media post.

WGEM in Quincy reports that Dalton Parker made a threat with a gun on social media to the students during after school extracurricular activities.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman said in a statement that Parker was quickly apprehended and no firearm was found after a search of him and his vehicle.

Starman stated that rumors around town have exaggerated the severity of the incident.

School Resource Officers continued the investigation on Tuesday.

Starman stated that it is not believed that there is any current threat to the public or Pikeland students.

Parker appeared in court yesterday and is currently charged with criminal trespass to state property and disorderly conduct. Additional charges are possible after full records are obtained from social media. He was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation during his court appearance.