Action in the Winchester Invitational Tournament will be moved up tomorrow night because of Mother Nature.
Snow is expected to start across the region sometime tomorrow morning.
WIT tournament director Denny Vortman says the normal schedule is 5:30, 7 and 8:30 tomorrow night. But play has been moved up an hour and a half.
Vortman says Calhoun and Camp Point will play at 4, followed by Routt and Western at 5:30, and Payson and West Central at 7.
WEAI will carry the action of the last two games tomorrow night.
Vortman says that will allow for some flexibility in case it is needed for the final day of the tournament, Saturday.
Winchester Tournament Play Moved Up because of Snow
By Gary Scott on January 10 at 10:13am
