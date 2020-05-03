Wisconsin Pair Arrested for Excessive Speeding on I-72

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 3, 2020 at 7:00am

A pair of Wisconsin residents were arrested Friday in Pike County for excessive speeding.

The Illinois State Police checked the speed of a pair of vehicles traveling together on I-72 at mile marker 35 at 3:44 pm Friday. The vehicles were traveling at a speed of 109 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour zone.

State Police Troopers initiated a traffic stop where it was determined that in addition to driving nearly 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, the two drivers also did not posses valid driver’s licenses.

26 year old Eric Hughes and 42 year old Tawana Brown, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsen were arrested on charges of speeding 109 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

Hughes was cited for driving on a suspended license and Brown was cited for driving on a revoked license.

It is not known if the two subjects are still being held in custody at this time.

The Illinois State Police released the preliminary information on the arrests Saturday afternoon.