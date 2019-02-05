Wisniewski enters plea of not guilty, negotiations possible in coming weeks

A local man accused of criminal sexual assault entered a plea of not guilty today in court.

Forty-six year old Joseph Wisniewski, of Jacksonville, appeared in Morgan County court today for a scheduled arraignment hearing along with his Defense Attorney Monroe McWard. Wisniewski currently faces one count of alleged criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 and one count of alleged unlawful possession of child pornography.

Morgan County Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Turner says that, while Wisniewski entered a plea of not guilty a requested a trial by jury today, there could be a plea deal reached prior to the case going to trial.

Details regarding the alleged incidents between Wisniewski and the victim, came to light during a preliminary hearing in late January. Testimony from Jacksonville Police Detective Jason Bryant revealed that, during an initial CAC interview, the victim stated that, on the night of October 30th, she had woken up to Joseph Wisniewski having sexual intercourse with her, and stated that she was raped. According to Bryant, however, the victim later recanted her initial statement to school officials, and in a second CAC interview, stated that there was sexual intercourse between herself and Joseph Wisniewski, though she did not consider it rape. Bryant said that the victim, in her second interview, indicated that there had been instances in which herself and the defendant had made various negotiations, or deals, in which she would receive material items, such as cell phones, or getting her nails done, in exchange for sex. This is believed to have occurred on approximately 10 different occasions.

Turner says that this particular case is a somewhat challenging one due to its nature.

As for Wisniewski’s next court date, Judge Chris Reif set the matter for a special pre-trial conference for a status update on February 15th at 10:30 a.m.