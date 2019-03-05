Wisniewski pleads guilty to criminal sexual assault, receives 10-year sentence

A Jacksonville man will spend the next decade behind bars after pleading guilty to criminal sexual assault in Morgan County court this morning.

Forty-six year old Joseph Wisniewski appeared in Morgan County court this morning for a scheduled pre-trial conference with his attorney Monroe McWard. In a somewhat surprising move, Wisniewski, through Attorney McWard, informed the court that he wished to enter a plea of guilty to the charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18. During his last court appearance in mid-February, Attorney McWard had indicated to the court that there could be a plea deal reached between the two sides, however today’s plea came as a bit of a surprise to the prosecution.

Morgan County Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Turner says that, while the two sides had been in talks of a negotiation, the timing of today’s plea came as a surprise to his office.

Turner says the Jacksonville Police Department conducted a very tight investigation that helped the State’s Attorney’s Office in this case.

Having pled guilty to the charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, Wisniewski was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.