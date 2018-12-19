Wisniewski’s preliminary hearing rescheduled for January

A Jacksonville man accused of criminal sexual assault had his preliminary hearing pushed back to January during yesterday’s court appearance.

Forty-six year old Joseph Wisniewski, of Jacksonville, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Morgan County court yesterday.

During yesterday’s court appearance, Wisniewski appeared with Attorney Michael Hankins, who was standing in for Wisniewski’s attorney Monroe McWard of Taylorville. However, since Attorney McWard was unavailable yesterday, Judge Chris Reif rescheduled Wisniewski’s preliminary hearing for the second week of January.

Wisniewski is accused of criminal sexual assault of a family member and possession of child pornography. According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, the allegations for criminal sexual assault of a family member is a Class 1 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of four to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and any sentence to prison in that count would have to be served at 85 percent. The allegation of unlawful possession of child pornography is a Class 3 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

In court yesterday, Judge Reif pushed back Wisniewski’s date for his preliminary hearing, and officially rescheduled his next appearance for January 8th at 10 a.m.