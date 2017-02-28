With potential AFSCME strike looming, Rauner launches new website

The Rauner administration is launching a new website in preparation of a possible AFSCME strike. The new website called Working for a Better Illinois is being touted by the Rauner administration as a simple way for job seekers to apply for jobs in Illinois government.

Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko says, “We genuinely hope AFSCME leadership will choose not to strike against taxpayers and work with us on implementing common-sense proposals like overtime after 40 hours, not 37.5, However, we must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect.”

This website is part of the Rauner Administration’s on-going attempt to modernize the state’s technology services to better serve taxpayers, as well as to prepare for a possible strike against taxpayers by AFSCME.